Dolphins Roster Moves

Just because it’s the off season doesn’t mean the Dolphins aren’t making moves. In fact, the team has made a bunch in the past few days. The Dolphins released offensive guard and former fifth-round pick Isaac Asiata with an injury and placed former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis on injured reserve with what is being called a season-ending knee injury.

That’s who is going, here’s who is coming to the team. The Fins signed offensive lineman Kyle Fuller, seen here lifting his teammate at Baylor where he was a three year starter, and center Tony Adams, who played college ball at NC state and briefly played for the Jaguars and Patriots. On Defense the Dolphins picked up veteran linebacker and edge rusher Nate Orchard. Orchard was a second round pick by the Browns in 2015 and played for them for three years, then played for the Bills and Chiefs last year. He has five career sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Expect several more moves over the next few weeks.