Where To Celebrate National Burger Day

May is National Burger month, with National Burger day falling on Tuesday, May 28th. And if you're not celebrating on a grill out in a park, here are two South Florida restaurants offering great deals to help you celebrate.

"On May 28th, what we are going to be doing at all BurgerFi locations is doing a promotion on our classic BurgerFi cheeseburgers. Its going to be $5 all day long. We have all natural products here meaning no antibiotics, no steroids ever in our meat. The top 1% of meat that is sold here in the country," said Michael Parisi, Director of Operations at BurgerFi Ft. Lauderdale.

"Here at Metro Diner Pembroke Pines, we'll be offering three of our special hamburgers, we have our Holy Davoli, Chorizo Burger and we also be offering our Bold City Burger. The Chorizo Burger will be on special will be served for $11.99, our Bold City Burger is $11.99 and our great Holy Davoli is $12.99." said, Stacia White, Manager at Metro Diner Pembroke Pines.