05/24-05/26 Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beware Ex-boyfriends, haters, and any other human that dare stands in the way of mighty Ariana Grande fans. The pop star and South Florida native comes back home for a show in Miami.

The Grammy award winner is on her Sweetener World Tour in support of her fourth and fifth albums, "Sweetener" and "Thank u, Next."

The concert is on Friday at the American Airlines Arena. For tickets head to http://ticketmaster.com

And you’ll have to head a bit north to Delray for this one but it’ll be worth it. Internationally renowned band leader Tito Puente Jr. has two gigs, Friday and Saturday at 4 pm at Arts Garage.

He’s the son of Mambo legend Tito Puente and he carries on his dad’s legacy by presenting much of his father’s repertoire during the performances.