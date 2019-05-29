THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Venezuela vs. Ecuador

Posted 10:59 am, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58AM, May 29, 2019

This weekend’s there’s a big International Futbol friendly at Hard Rock Stadium as the Venezuelan National Soccer Team takes on Ecuador, Saturday night at 8.

Venezuela’s team goes by the nickname Vino Tinto, which means Red Wine, due to the burgundy color of their shirts.

They’re ranked 29th in the FIFA World Rankings, and have been hot of late, only losing one of their past five matches.

Ecuador has qualified for three World Cups, most recently in 2014. Back in 2006, they advanced to the round of 16. Their nickname is La Tricolor, which means The Tricolor.

They’re ranked 59th in the FIFA World Rankings, and like Venezuela, they’ve only lost one of their past five matches.

 

