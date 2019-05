Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Right off Lincoln road is a culinary gem called Chotto Matte. The eatery serves a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavor and in honor of cherry blossom season in Japan, Chotto Matte launched a spring menu filled with sweet and savory dishes.

Spearheading the kitchen is head chef Anderson Osorio.

Click the video to see what we cooked up in the kitchen.

