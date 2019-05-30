Cornhole champion turns hobby into a ‘dream’ career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio - When it comes to cornhole, it is harder to find anyone better than Christine Papcke.

“I was just a social player for the first three or four years and then I got more competitive and started playing a lot and practicing,” Papcke told WJW.

The Seven Hills resident is a former long-distance runner. Ten years ago she gave that up and started playing cornhole as a hobby.

“Playing in the backyard like everyone else, somebody had it set up at a cookout and I started playing and it looked fun. And, I was actually kind of decent at it,” said Papcke.

Now, it's turned into a championship sport for the 47-year-old.

“All it really is, is practice,” Papcke said. “You have to practice a lot and get the consistency.”

Papcke is a three-time women's singles champion and a three-time women's double champion. She's competed all over the country, and on national television.

“It is still kind of crazy,” she said. “I can`t believe it sometimes, like 10 years ago when I first started playing, I would have never thought that that could ever possibly happen.”

After 23 years in the insurance business, Papcke has changed her hobby of cornhole not only into a playing career but also a working career.

“To be able to work cornhole and play cornhole is amazing, for however long it lasts. If it takes off completely, it`s great,” she said.

Papcke works at Reynolds Bags out of Garrettesville. It's owned by Jeff Reynolds, a former King of Cornhole.

“It`s kind of like a dream job,” Reynolds said. “I love playing cornhole and I love making bags and you just can`t get any better than this.”

Reynolds makes and ships bags all over the country. His specialty, the carpetbag.

“That seems to be a popular material and going to tournaments where it was real hot, sticky and humid that seemed to be the only material that slid and so more and more people are using that material,” said Reynolds.

Including Christine Papcke, the champion.