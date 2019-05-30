Super Teachers: Mr. Carey Holder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re fishing for an interesting high school class look no further than Carey Holder's Honors Biology in the environmental science magnet at South Plantation High School. On the menu today: squid.

"We do dissections because the kids love it, my favorite dissection is the squid dissection. The anatomy of the squid is really amazing, they started to see where the gils are, where the heart is," said, Holder, the school's Environmental Science Magnet Teacher.

One of the most dynamic things about Mr. Holder is his personality. Not only is he a great teacher but he is incredibly popular at South Plantation High School.

"He is one of the kids favorite, his passion for his curriculum and his passion for the profession combined with his love of kids really makes him one of the favorite on campus," said, Christine Henschel, South Plantation High School Principal.

So give it up for Carey Holder, he's this weeks Super Teacher and the recipient of two passes for Universal Orlando Resort.