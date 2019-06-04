Meet The Fins New Head Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With all the talk of the Dolphins players who are coming and going, how about we give a little love to the team’s new head coach, Brian Flores.

So, who exactly is the man in charge of the X’s and O’s? Flores comes to the Fins from the Patriots, where he served as the team’s Defensive Coordinator. Flores did a masterful job shutting down the Rams vaunted offense in the Super Bowl, helping the Pats capture their 6th NFL title. He was with New England in various capacities for 15 years so he knows a thing or two about winning ballgames. Hopefully that translates to a Dolphins squad which has had its share of ups and downs of late. Flores just turned 38, and continues the trend of young coaches in the NFL. He is known, and praised, for his leadership skills. The early buzz on Coach Flores, from the team’s offseason practices, is that he brings a very competitive environment to the workouts.

Good luck, Coach Flores and welcome to South Florida.