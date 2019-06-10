A North Carolina teen busted a move at graduation and the crowd went wild for it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem teenager was excited about graduation, so excited he couldn't help but bust a move on stage.

Joshua Ishimwe Gakeri graduated from Carver High School Saturday.

Video, captured by his mom, shows Gakeri was excited even before he made it to the stage, waving his arms and dancing.

Once he got to the front, however, he really let loose.

Gakeri spun around, losing his graduation cap, and dropped down with a split before bouncing back up and continuing to dance around the stage.

His family can be heard loudly cheering him on as administrators looked on happily.

After a few moments of theatrics, the graduate collects his things and grabs his diploma, ready to dance into the future.