Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple joked on stage at WWDC 2019 about retiring iTunes software but it didn’t leave users laughing. Here’s the bottom line, iTunes software is being split up. You’ll get the same functionality but from new, separate apps.

Your purchased music stays, you’ll still be able to rip cd's and use your iTunes gift cards.

"I haven't personally used iTunes for a long time now. I think a lot of people don't like iTunes. I think splitting it out was the right thing to do," said Katerina McMurray, Product Manager at Box.

These are the folks that are creating and coding the apps we know and love on the iPhone and more. But what were they most impressed with? Sharing Audio and a new way to code that's faster than ever are just a few of the changes for Apple.

