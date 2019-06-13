Marlins vs. Pirates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Marlins wrap up a nine game homestand with a Friday-Sunday series at Marlins Park against The Pirates. The Pirates are hovering right around .500 and are in the thick of the race in the NL Central. They’re third in the National League in team batting average but 14th in the league in team E.R.A.

Friday night’s game is at 7:10 p.m. and it’s part of the team’s Good Student Program, honoring South Florida kids who excel in school. It’s also a Foodie Friday featuring Miami’s Best Pizza At The Park. Saturday is a 6:1 0 p.m. start and it’s a really fun promotion. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a fedora hat. Plus, after the game stick around to catch Miami’s Best Fireworks Show. And on Sunday, first pitch is at 1:10 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans 14 and younger get a kids ball tin set.