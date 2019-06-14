Dolphins Quarterback Battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No doubt it’s really hot in South Florida, but it’s not just the weather we’re talking about, it’s the Dolphins quarterback competition. So far through offseason workouts it seems that the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick holds the edge over the youngster Josh Rosen. Fitzpatrick is generating buzz not just with his arm but with his command of the huddle.

The guy can sling the football. Last season, he set an NFL record, becoming the first player in league history to throw for 400 yards in three straight games. So clearly he has skills as a thrower and a leader.

The question is, will Josh Rosen do enough in the offseason, including training camp, to wrestle the quarterback job away from Fitz. Last season as a rookie, Rosen threw for almost 2300 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 14 picks, but played in front of one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Let’s see what he can do with more stability in front of him and around him.