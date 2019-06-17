A Look Inside Festival Marketplace Pompano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Festival Marketplace in Pompano is a unique shopping experience for you and your family. In fact, there’s something for everyone.

"We have over 250 stores. You can find everything that you may not find at typical malls. We have everything that you can imagine from perfumes like Glam to clothing at Rachel's. We have phone repairs, we have a great antique store and we also have amazing places for jewelry and a grocery store," said Angela Lygerou, Marketing Executive, IMC Equity Group.

All that shopping can work up quite an appetite. Festival has you covered.

"The great thing is we have a really international food court. We have Mexican, we have a Cuban place, we have pizza, bagels, Chinese. On the east end, we just expanded and created a second food court. We have a vegan place that has amazing food and hot dogs and Bett Cafe. I really like everything here," said Lygerou.

For more information about Festival Marketplace, head to shopfestival.com