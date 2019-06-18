The New Mercedes A-Class Is A-wesome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our friends at Mercedes Benz have a brand new offering for the U.S. … The A-Class. It’s luxury made more affordable. The car starts at $32,500.

The long list of available technology makes the car feel more like a smart device on wheels. The dashboard is entirely digital, with two 10.5 inch screens. The system is speedy and responsive and has control by touch, touchpad, steering controls or your voice.

Ambient lighting is one of our favorite touches. There’s a cool augmented reality map view so you know exactly where to turn, and seats that gradually change positions on long drives so you feel less fatigued.

Even the app puts you in full control. You can see when service is due, check the fuel level and tire pressure, use the remote start or lock and unlock.

And oh yeah… how does it drive? Just as great as you think. After all it is a Mercedes.