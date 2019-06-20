Tidal Cove Water Park Makes A Splash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sure it’s hot in South Florida, but who wants to sit inside all day. Now there’s a way to stay cool at one of the coolest new spots in town.

The brand new water park Tidal Cove at JW Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa in Aventura is now open. The waterpark features a 60-foot tower with seven water slides including the Constrictor, Master Blaster, Boomerango, Whizzard and two Aqua Drops.

There’s also a 4,000-square-foot kids pool with an aquatic play structure, the first-ever FlowRider Triple surf simulation pool in the nation – which is run by surf pros and private lessons can be booked, two new restaurants and 25 private luxury cabanas for relaxation.

Tidal Cove is an amenity for hotel guests and members.

For more info or online reservations head to http://Tidalcovemiami.com.