CES Asia 2019

Shanghai, China - a city at the intersection of history and a cutting edge future.

"CES Asia is important because there's such a vibrant economy here in China and in the region. It's an opportunity to shine a spotlight on companies doing business here," said Ben Arnold, CES Asia.

While you might be familiar with the annual CES in Las Vegas, CES Asia is just five years old. Organizers brought me here to see how the show has grown.

CES Asia kicks off at a unique time for U.S. China relations. Chinese heavyweights like Huawei face an uncertain future in the States.

Still, with 550 companies exhibiting, there’s a lot to see.

Sonos is showing off new speakers set to debut at Ikea stores worldwide in August.

This keyboard packs a computer that projects the screen onto a wall. There’s a smaller version more suitable for travel.

Speaking of which… Theragun is a new type of massager that pounds your muscles.

"It helps you reduce tension, recover your muscles after workout, after surgery," said Kiley Sanders, Theragun.

The LA based company sells to over 200 sports teams around the world. The device starts at $300.

Making music easier than ever with an air guitar and drums that actually play.

Or how about a self-contained karaoke microphone?

"We hope we can just bring this technology, bring such products, and get some more people this happiness," said Winston Wang, Tosing.