Fun Events In South Florida For This Weekend

Here’s are a couple of must see events in South Florida this week.

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” is at the Broward Center now through Sunday.

It’s the story of the demigod Percy and his epic quest to fins Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods.

Watch a free concert on the beach next Friday! Friday Night Sound Waves is an event that happens every Friday night and on June 28th, Indie Pop artist Alex Dileo will be there. The South Florida native will be performing from 6-9 p.m.

Friday Night Sound Waves will be going on until July 5th. For more information-head to myfortlauderdalebeach.com