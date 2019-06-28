Avengers: Endgame In Theaters.. Again?!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I guess Marvel Studios is reallllyyyy doing whatever it takes to be #1 movie of all time by beating "Avatar" with the re-release of "Avengers: Endgame".

Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige confirmed that the film will come back to theaters and will have an added 7 minutes of never before seen footage.

Fans who also buy a movie ticket will receive an exclusive poster of Ironman’s infinity gauntlet with the phrase “We Love You 3000”

Plus, fans will also get a sneak peek of Marvel’s next film, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" which is released next week.

Marvel studios is roughly $40 million away from beating "Avatar".

Guess we will have to see if Marvel Studios can take it all.

Avengers:Endgame is out (again) in South Florida theaters!