Avengers: Endgame In Theaters.. Again?!

I guess Marvel Studios is reallllyyyy doing whatever it takes to be #1 movie of all time by beating "Avatar" with the re-release of "Avengers: Endgame".
Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige confirmed that the film will come back to theaters and will have an added 7 minutes of never before seen footage.
Fans who also buy a movie ticket will receive an exclusive poster of Ironman’s infinity gauntlet with the phrase “We Love You 3000”
Plus, fans will also get a sneak peek of Marvel’s next film, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" which is released next week.
Marvel studios is roughly $40 million away from beating "Avatar".
Guess we will have to see if Marvel Studios can take it all.
Avengers:Endgame is out (again) in South Florida theaters!