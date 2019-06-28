Enjoy The $3o$5 Menu At Marlins Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baseball fans will have a new way to enjoy Marlins Park— with an array of new food options as well as a reasonably priced $3o$5 Menu.

“Well the 3o5 menu here offers a lot of ballpark classic items. They’re actually at an entry level price to make it more affordable to our guests. We’ve got soft pretzels, nachos, our Nathan’s hot dog, our popcorn, pork taco with mojo onions and we have the draft beer along with Aquafina water or Pepsi products,” said Michael Finizia, Executive Chef at Marlins Park.

The hotdogs, popcorn, soft pretzels, nachos, water and soft drinks go for three dollars and the mojo pork tacos and beers go for five dollars. The $3o$5 menu will be featured at concession stand locations at sections 13 and 37. For tickets and more information visit marlins.com/3o5.