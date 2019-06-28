Katie Sarife Says “Annabelle Comes Home” Is a Hauntingly Good Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Annabelle Comes Home” is out in South Florida theaters. In the film, a couple of teenage girls babysit the daughter of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. But one of the girls, played by Katie Sarife, enters a forbidden room and awakens an evil spirit trapped in a doll, because she thinks it may connect her with her deceased father. I asked Katie about the complexity of her character.

“She was super fun to play because of that. There’s an emotional journey with here where you see this humorous, sarcastic side that she maybe does it a little as a cover-up to mask everything. … It’s super interesting that she’s not just this mischievous, rebellious teenager,” said Sarife.

For more with Katie including what scared her most when she watched the film, catch Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7:00.