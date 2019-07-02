Tech Report: New Background Check To Scour Problematic Behavior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The background check has long been a staple of employment. Historically, they've looked at things like crime and drugs. Increasingly, companies are turning to technology to help them weed out applicants that might not have a record but might run into trouble at an organization. Ben Mones is CEO co-founder of FAMA.

"FAMA is a latin term-it means fame via reputation," said Mones.

The Los Angeles start-up is using artificial intelligence to run a new type of background check, one that scours the Internet for clues for what they call problematic behavior. Companies are using FAMA in two ways: two screen new hires or to reveal potential issues in their existing organization.

Before you scrub your social media, keep in mind these red flags can be tricky for the typical human to spot.

