Win Tickets to Otakufest 2019

Posted 4:51 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, July 10, 2019

OtakuFest is August 31 – September 1, 2019 at the Miami Airport Convention Center. OtakuFest is South Florida’s newest Anime, Animation, Cosplay, Gaming, Comics, Manga & Music Festival.

OtakuFest is a two-day festival that celebrates anime, manga, cosplay, gaming, comics, and more. You can dress up as your favorite character or come as you are, we aim to be a very inclusive convention. OtakuFest is new to South Florida’s convention scene, but its creator/show-runner Winji Mesadieu has been a part of Supercon as well as the South Florida convention community for over a decade. OtakuFest expects to bring in 4,000 people over 2 days for its first show in 2019. OtakuFest will feature activities and celebrities from the realm of comics, anime, animation, cosplay, manga, comics, gaming, and more!

