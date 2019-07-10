THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Win Tickets to See John Cusack at the Broward Center

Posted 5:16 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15PM, July 10, 2019

– ENTER TO WIN BELOW – 

The 1989 comedy/drama Say Anything brought popular culture the love story of Lloyd Dobler (actor John Cusack) and Diane Court (actress Ione Skye). An eternal optimist seeks the heart of a “brain trapped in the body of a game show hostess.” Ranked by Entertainment Weekly as one of the greatest modern movie romances (and #11 on the list of 50 best high-school movies), Say Anything made a star out of John Cusack who went on to success in multiple films including High Fidelity, Grosse Point Blank, and Being John Malkovich, among others.

Now, join John Cusack for a screening of Say Anything followed by a live conversation regarding his career and the making of Say Anything. Roger Ebert called the movie “one of the best films of the year” when it was released. Fans will now get the opportunity to experience a moderated discussion with John answering audience questions as well. A limited number of VIP Gold Circle seats will be available that include a post-show photo opportunity with John.

– ENTER TO WIN BELOW – 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.