The Hard Rock Is Revamping Its Menu!

The Hard Rock Cafe just revamped its menu. With more than 20 items debuting in locations around the world, including Hollywood. It's been 15 years since the legendary restaurant has done this.

"The new menu that we launched at Hard Rock features all new ingredients. The new steak burgers is the center of the platform," said Brandon Iacone, Culinary Manager.

And with the new menu came a new design. including a meat grind room, where the steak burgers are made fresh daily.

"In here we have our proprietary blend of beef that we're going to grind. We grind it twice, once through a big dye with all the meat cut together and once more so that when it on the grill it stays together. Next, we take our blend and put it into Patty-O-Matic, which makes perfect 8 oz. burgers every time.

