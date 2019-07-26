Marvel Studios Dominates San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the biggest Cons in the nation hit the San Diego Convention Center last week and it took San Diego and the internet by storm.

With so many breaking news in the pop culture world, here are the top reveals and news from San Diego Comic Con 2019!

First Up, Marvel Studios dominated Comic Con.

After last years absence from Hall H, Marvel Studios confirmed that they would return to Comic Con. And boy, did they return with a bang! President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige announced the phase 4 lineup which includes 5 shows for their Disney plus streaming service and 5 movies. But the big reveal came at the end where 7,000 fans lost it when 2 time academy award winner Mahershala Ali took the stage and revealed that he will be the vampire hunter, Blade.

For more reveals at Comic Con 2019, catch inside South Florida Saturday night at 7.