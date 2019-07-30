New App is Uber for Lawn Care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With temperatures pushing 100, the last thing homeowners want to do is push a lawnmower around their yard. Now all they have to do is push an app on their phone.

This lawn guy, Thomas Stark, was in business for 10 years. They stepped away for a couple years and cut down on staff, wanting it to be a family business. On the Greenpal app, the jobs are submitted by the homeowners.

His property in Clive, Iowa is 8,090 square feet and stark priced this lawn at $30. The app also handles all transactions, only taking five percent of every mow.