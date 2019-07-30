Pocket Sized Workout Gadget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"So there's tons of fitness trackers on the market on that track your steps and your heart rate all kinds of other metrics there's nothing else in the market that measures your strength and track strength gain over time," said Sarah Domurat of Activbody.

The palm sized gadget powered by a single AAA battery has sensors inside to measure pressure.

"The basis of the entire platform is isometric strength training and that’s been around for a very long time," added Domurat.

It links up with your phone to lead you through 5 minute mini-workouts.

"If you’ve ever done a plank in a gym you’re doing an isometric strength training exercise," said Domurat.

Choose the muscle group you want to work on and exercise instructions are presented on screen, along with the proper way to position the device. The process is fun! Exercise goals are presented on screen, video game style.

The pressure you exert helps you move along to the finish line, adjusting your effort to hit as many targets as possible. STAT nerds will love how the app shows your max power… precision… and strength increases over time.

"If you’re someone who doesn't have a lot of time to go to the gym this is a great way to incorporate strength training in as little as 5 minutes a day," said Domurat.