Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Franz Skincare is an innovative brand with the first and only micro current face mask that works without electricity and batteries. And the technology is what sets the company apart. In fact, FRANZ poured 10 million dollars into their Tissue X Technology.

The company is in seven countries, including the United States. And consumers enjoy its ease of use and its benefits.

To learn more about Franz Skincare, catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7 pm.