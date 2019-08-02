Dora Is Swinging Into South Florida Theaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dora and The Lost City of Gold has come to life, but she's not a kid anymore. In the new live-action film, the teen explorer, played by Isabela Moner, is in high school and leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents.

"People keep saying, are you ready for the movie to come out? I don't really know what they mean by that. I feel like you can't recognize me with all the bangs. I'm really excited for the kids," said Moner.

Eva Longoria plays Dora's mom and Eugenio Derbez plays villain. Even though, it's hard to believe he has a bad bone in his body.

For the full interview with the cast catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7 pm.