A Dating app for People Over 50

Jan Able is 61 and has been online dating for a while now.

"It was a huge waste of time and it was just profile after profile it was false ," said Jan Able.

About a month ago, she discovered a new dating app for people over 50 called Lumen.

Lumen focuses on shared interests, with a emphasis on quality conversations. One big advantage, the app uses artificial intelligence in an effort keep scam artists off the platform. Every profile includes at least 3 pictures and you have to snap a selfie during sign up.

Lumen says people in their 50s and 60s are more likely to be targeted by scammers. It’s free to sign up, but there are premium add ons.

Other safeguards… Your pictures must be recent. Plus, you can only contact 6 people a day and the first message you send must be at least 50 characters.

Jan says she is already enjoying the app… she recently went on her first Lumen connected date.