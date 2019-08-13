3-D Printed Perfect Manicure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"This may be the easiest manicure Ive ever gotten," said TV Reporter, Wendy Burch.

Mani Me is using 3-D printing to create personalized nail sets that perfectly fit your fingers.

"We produce that and deliver it so that she can enjoy best art experience at her home you start the process from home," explains Mani.Me Co-Founder, Jooyeon Song.

Through Mani Me’s website or app, take some pictures of your fingers against a standard sized card, like an ID.

"Our photo metric software detect exact size and curvature of each nail," added Song.

Then, pick the design you want . A 3-D printer creates your nails, which are sent to you in three days. When it’s time to apply, it’s as easy as peel and stick. The nails are nontoxic and can last up to 14 days.