Meet me at Park & Ocean

Posted 1:14 pm, August 14, 2019, by

There’s a lot we take for granted here in South Florida. Like year-round sunshine, for example. It’s only when people come to visit that we realize what truly, special place we live in!

So today, we ventured out to a hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, that’s great for locals and visitors to check out. Welcome to Park & Ocean.

"Park & Ocean is the all American, fun place to come on the beach to sit back and relax," said Business Development of Society8, Neil Sack.

 After you grab a bite to eat, you can head back to the beach through a really cool tunnel!


