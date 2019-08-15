THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Miami Spice at Celebrity Chef Richard Sandoval’s Toro Toro

Inside the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Miami is a culinary gem.

Helmed by Celebrity Chef Richard Sandoval, Toro Toro offers a twist on the contemporary steakhouse experience.

"Toro Toro is our pan Latin steakhouse. The original Toro Toro opened in Dubai 10 years ago and it was kind of a take on the Brazilian Churrascaria. But I wanted to create a steakhouse that was more women-friendly," said Richard Sandoval, Chef/Owner, Toro Toro.

If you’ve never been to Toro Toro, now’s the perfect time to take advantage of Miami Spice.

