New Miami Hurricanes Quarterback has lots to say

New Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams getting a lot of attention on Canes media day, even sitting down to be interviewed by Heisman Winner and fellow Canes QB Gino Torretta.

Williams winning the starting job after one of the most heated QB battles in the nation.

"This is what I've been working for my whole life - this opportunity. I've been praying for it, said Jarren Williams, New Canes Quarterback.

While Williams doesn’t have super powers, his teammates still expect big, explosive plays out of him.

"You're going to make mistakes. We don't want you to make mistakes. We don't want you to be perfect. We don't want you to be Superman. Just try to eliminate the mental errors," said Williams.