Northside Shopping Center isn’t your Ordinary Mall

"We’re at Northside Shopping center which is a great place to shop. It’s got reasonable prices, great quality merchandise, convenient parking. The atmosphere is awesome and fun. It’s not just a shopping mall. They’ve got a beautiful, indoor flea market with over 100 vendors from barber shops, salons to boutique clothing stores– you name it and they have it. They have big name-brand stores from Presidente Supermarket, Didi’s, Foot Locker and Dollar Tree," said Shawnette Richardson, Administrative Assistant, IMC Equity Group.

And don’t forget the food!

Northside Shopping Center features 475,749 square feet of shopping and fun. It’s located on northwest 27th avenue and 79th street in Liberty City .

For more information, go to northsideshoppingcentre.com

