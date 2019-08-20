Canes Ready to Take Down Gators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ah, the sounds of football! That means we're about to kickoff the college football season with the Hurricanes and Gators clashing in prime time in Orlando on Saturday.

The Canes have a new QB, Jarren Williams, who's ready for the big stage.

"My main focus is going out there and getting better everyday. My mindset has not changed. I'm going out there, competing hard and giving it everything I've got. We're all just trying to get better and get ready for the game," said Jarren Williams, NewCanes Quarterback.

And after all the hype and the practice against each other here in Coral Gables, these Canes are ready to smack some Gators in the mouth.

"If we had to play tomorrow, I'm ready. I'm so excited to to play. I'm just ready to stop hitting each other," said DeeJay Dallas, Canes Running Back.

"The first game is always the first game and it's been a long time since we've played so I'm definitely ready to go out there and show what I can do," said Shaquille Quarterman, Canes Linebacker.