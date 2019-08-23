Gerard Butler Talks ‘Angel Has Fallen’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The third of Gerard Butler’s “Has Fallen” series is out in South Florida theaters. 'Angel Has Fallen' is about a secret service agent— played by Gerard— being framed and taken into custody for the failed assassination attempt of the president— played by Morgan Freeman.

"We were aiming to deepen the journey, make it more emotional, more involved and we have so many more action scenes than we've ever had. But it's also kind of a more profound journey. You're really taking this journey with the humanity of the characters. You never know where it's going to go," said Butler.

