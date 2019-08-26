Final Countdown for Dolphins Quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

My thoughts on the quarterback situation this pre-season for the Dolphins?

Wake me up when the fins are back in the playoffs, because then and only then will we know if they've finally found a replacement for Hall of Famer Dan Marino.

Dan was the man! and if Josh Rosen can be the "new man" remains to be seen. The kid keeps growing and shows flashes of why we he was a top pick for the Cardinals.

The Fins beat the Jaguars in the third pre-season game, which is considered the dress rehearsal for the regular season .

But both Ryan Fitzpatrick, who got the start, and Rosen did their damage against the Jags backup players.

If history has shown us one thing it this, odds are that neither Fitzy nor Rosen will be able to be the next Marino that miami desperately needs.

The Fins finish their pre-season at the New Orleans Saints Thursday August 29, 2019.