Insurance Company Dirty Tactics

Mark Discktein of the Dickstein lawfirm visited the CW South Florida to tell us that you need to watch out for some dirty tactics when it comes to insurance companies trying to settle a car accident case within forty-eight hours of the crash.

"They just got involved in the accident and already the insurance company is trying to settle their claim, and the people that are entering into these contracts think that they are just settling a portion of their claim. I called it a scheme, I just think that it's reprehensible conduct on the part of the insurance company that they should not be doing that. I can tell anyone who does face this type of situation, please dont just automatically sign away your rights when you don't know what you're signing," said Dickstein.

