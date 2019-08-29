A Galaxy Far, Far Away is Now in Orlando!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alright Star Wars fans! The moment we have all been waiting for, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge is finally open!

That galaxy far far away is now in Orlando at Hollywood Studios in Disney World!

The park holds attractions like the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers On The Run, Galactic dining at Oga’s Catina, and shops where you can get your best Star Wars merchandise.

You can also choose your dark or light side with First Order Cargo or The Resistance Supply at the attraction.

Miriam went to Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland California earlier this year, and she says it was awesome!

On December 5th the Galaxy’s Edge in Orlando will open its second attraction, Star Wars: Rise of The Resistance.

For tickets visit: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/