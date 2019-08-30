D23 Expo Recap: Breaking news in the Disney world!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of news broke at D23 this year. So let’s get to it.

As most of you know, Disney owns marvel and star wars. And the big news that came out that weekend was the new star wars footage that was shown during the Disney studios panel.

Over to marvel, they announced a release date for 'Black Panther 2'. Ryan Coogler was on stage to tell the fans that black panther will be coming to theaters May 6, 2022. Wakanada forever!

Marvel also announced that game of throne’s actor, Kit Harington will be joining the already star studded cast of the eternals.

