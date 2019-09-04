THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Chicago police escort daughter of fallen officer to first day of school

Posted 11:50 am, September 4, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Dozens of Chicago police officers escorted the daughter of a fallen officer to her first day of school.

In a video posted on CPD social media, Maddy Marmolejo, along with her mother and sister, walked into school Tuesday at Morgan Park Academy.  It was raining, so some officers held an umbrella for them. The rest saluted the family as they walked to the door.

Maddy's father, Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, was one of two officers who were struck and killed by a train while on a call last December.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.