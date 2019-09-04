New Bling for University of Miami Hurricanes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The University of Miami Hurricanes started the new football season with a loss , but the Canes showed plenty of that old Miami swag as they debuted a new turnover chain. It’s the third version of the chain, crafted by Anthony “A-J” Machado of A-J’s Jewelry.

I'm a huge University of Miami fan, so for me it's a bonus! We have over 4,600 white sapphire stones in the "305" charm by itself", said Machado.

The chain has some company, as the Canes also debuted new jewelry for the offense too, the touchdown rings! The right hand reads “hurri” and the left reads “canes.” The brass knuckle-style rings feature orange and green sapphires with nearly 500 stones in all.