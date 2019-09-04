“Sun Stories” Shine bright in Coral Gables

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last year, Coral Gables gave us umbrellas. This year, they give us a story. Sun Stories by Jessy Nite hits Giralda plaza. This installation of multi-colored phrases from above brings vibrant stories to downtown Coral Gables.

"Sun Stories is a continuation of my outdoor installation work. This is the largest format that we've ever done it and it's really nice to have it in full color. All of these works are inspired by the sun, and the sun is the narrator of these pieces", said Nite.

"I love it, I think that Sun Stories is just as fun as the umbrellas. You can read it on the streets, you can see it on passing cars, you can see it on people's clothes and faces. I think its fun, it attracts people to Giralda plaza, its culture and art in Coral Gables", said Raul Valdes-Fauli, Mayor of Coral Gables.

Update: Sun Stories was taken down because of Hurricane Dorian.