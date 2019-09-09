South Florida Sports Teams Helping Victims of Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Florida sports teams are rallying to help the victims of hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Both the Miami Dolphins and Marlins are turning their home stadiums into temporary donation centers.

The Marlins turning their entire homestand that runs from September 6th through the 12th into a relief rally of sorts. Fans will be able to donate supplies at the east and west plaza of the Marlins park starting two hours prior to first pitch.

Hard Rock Stadium will be its own donation site during three contests for fans with game tickets. The first being the soccer game between Brazil and Colombia on September 6th, and then for two Dolphins home games: the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens, September 8th and also against the New England Patriots Sunday, September 15th.