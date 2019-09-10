Hurricanes Looking to Avoid (0-3) Start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The University of Miami football team will finally play its home opener this weekend against Bethune-Cookman. After two close losses under rookie Coach Manny Diaz, the canes are (0-2) for the first time since 1978.

“It's coming. The whole thing is coming. Right now we gotta go through some growing pains, which is aggravating and it's not okay. We gotta learn how to win football games. And the way that you learn how to win is to figure out what loses. And there are too many things that we’re doing that’s getting us beat. We gotta go home and get well. And learn how to win a football game”, said Manny Diaz, University of Miami Hurricanes Head Coach.