Apple’s New iPhone 11

Cupertino, California... Apple’s attention to detail just as apparent on their sprawling campus as it is on their products. Inside the Steve Jobs theater, it was showtime for the iPhone 11 with three new models unveiled. iPhone 11 with a slightly lesser display, iPhone 11 Pro, and the Bigger Pro Max. Across the board, big improvements to speed, cameras, and battery life. All of the iPhones feature a faster A-13 processor, that uses energy more efficiently. The iPhone Pro model also features four hours of extra battery life, plus faster charging times.

Solid incremental improvements to a phone that has dominated for a decade, maybe not enough to warrant an immediate upgrade, but apple fans know their next device will always be better than their last.