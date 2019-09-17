Miami Dolphins Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Miami Dolphins celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the Cuban Diaspora Museum in Miami. It was all part of the Dolphins hosting the first “Football Unites” – a cultural tour celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

"We went to see Celia Cruz at an awesome museum, we learned salsa dancing, got to eat some cultural foods and really just bringing all types of people together. We all live in this community, we are all part of it so just to learn more about the folks and what makes Miami, Miami, is pretty cool", said Christian Wilkins Dolphins Defensive Tackle.