Dog Survives Lymphoma

Meet Dozer the three-year-old Bull Mastiff on his last day of chemotherapy. According to Dozer’s owner, Chris, he was always very active and friendly until one day they knew something was wrong.

"He's been in remission for a few months now and it will be nice to let him get over the treatment, let him feel better and get our pup back. When he got ill he actually told us. He would sit down and stare at me dead in the eye for two to three days in a row, that indicated to us that something was wrong", said Chris.

Alarmed by Dozer’s strange actions, they rushed him to the vet. He was diagnosed with Lymphoma and started treatment right away.

"Lymphoma is cancer of the lymph nodes. You saw me earlier checking all all his lymph nodes to make sure they're normal and then looking at this blood count to make sure that's normal as well", said Dr. Stephanie Correa, DVM, ACVIM of the Animal Cancer Care Clinic.

Correa has been treating Dozer for about four and a half months, he was then declared to be in clinical remission.

"He's been treated wonderfully here, its relieving for us to be able to come and give him to people who actually care for him", said Chris.