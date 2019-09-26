Super Teacher: Carol City H.S Band Director Richard Beckford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sensational sounds of the Mighty Chiefs from the Miami Carol City High School performing band is courtesy of Richard Beckford, our first super teacher of the school year.

“If I had one million dollars in the bank I would do this for free", said Beckford

What makes him such a super teacher is that he not only teaches students to play their instruments but he teaches them how to believe in themselves. Beckford has done a super job of resurrecting the band program that was all but dead before he came back to his Alma mater in 2018.

"I take a picture of the kids at the beginning of the year and I show them what their face looks when they don't know how to do it, and then I show them at the end of the year so they can see what happens when you learn something. It changes how they perceive everything in life.”

Mr. Beckford has this band on the fast track to success. That's why he's a Super Teacher.

For more on Mr. Beckford watch Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7pm!